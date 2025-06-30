SCOTUS Upholds Texas Age Verification Law For Porn Sites

The US Supreme Court is upholding a Texas law requiring age verification for users of pornography websites. The court announced its 6-3 decision on Friday morning.

The law requires porn sites to use digital verification methods to verify that their users are over the age of 18. Justice Clarence Thomas stated that the law “advances the State’s important interest in shielding children from sexually explicit content.”

Justice Elena Kagan dissented, claiming the law limits adults’ access to constitutionally protected speech.