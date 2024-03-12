SCOTUS Wants More Time To Consider TX Immigration Law

File photo: The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Supreme Court will take more time to review Texas’ strict immigration law. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the SB4 legislation that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people suspected of entering the country illegally.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito announced on Tuesday the high court is keeping a pause in effect while it reviews challenges to the legislation which was to go into effect tomorrow.

The Biden administration wants SCOTUS to block enforcement saying it interferes with the federal government’s authority. Abbott says the federal government is not doing its job and states need to be part of border security.