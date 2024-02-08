SCOTUS Weighing Trump Eligibility Case

File photo: The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The U.S. Supreme Court is now hearing arguments on whether Donald Trump can run for president again. The high case revolves around the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that disqualified Trump from that state’s ballot.

The Colorado justices ruled that Trump was ineligible because he took part in an insurrection during the Capitol riot.

A ruling in favor of Trump would stop other states that are attempting to do the same. The High Court is expected to reach a decision before the Super Tuesday primaries next month.