FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court will review an eight-year-old case involving the fatal shooting of a Houston man during a police traffic stop. Harris County Deputy Roberto Felix Jr. shot and killed Ashtian Barnes in 2016 after pulling him over for unpaid toll bills.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision ruling that Felix Jr. acted reasonably during the fatal altercation. The Texas Civil Rights Project later filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to take up the case.