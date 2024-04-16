Search Continues For 19-Year-Old Caught In Riptide Off Port Mansfield

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Coast Guard is leading a search and rescue mission for a 19-year-old man who disappeared while swimming off of Port Mansfield.

Angel Huertas and a friend were swimming off the south jetties mid-morning Monday when a riptide pulled Huertas away and he didn’t resurface. A boat and helicopter were deployed from the South Padre Island Coast Guard station. A plane was used in the search overnight.

Teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Port Mansfield Police Department are helping in the search.