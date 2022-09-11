Search Continues For Driver Who Crashed Into Brownsville Police Motorcycle

Brownsville police are asking the public’s help in finding the man who slammed into an officer’s motorcycle and sped off.

The officer had pulled the man over for a traffic violation on Central Boulevard near West Washington Street. As the officer spoke to the driver, he suddenly put his vehicle in reverse, struck the officer’s motorcycle, and sped away.

Police say the man was driving a black 2002 Buick Rendezvous SUV. If you happen to see the vehicle, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477, 546-TIPS.