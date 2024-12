This undated photo released by the New York Police Department shows a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, in a taxi. Part of the image was blurred by the source. (NYPD via AP)

The search continues today for further clues in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NYPD dive crews were back in Central Park Sunday searching a pond. Police have yet to recover the gun used in last Wednesday’s shooting in Manhattan and they haven’t identified the suspect.

A backpack linked to the shooter was found on Friday and is currently being analyzed at a lab in Queens.