Search For Causeway Bomb Threat Caller Continues

Authorities are continuing to work to identify the man who phoned in a bomb threat against the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway Monday night, causing the bridge to be shut down for about 8 hours overnight.

The man called the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office a little before 8 p.m. and said an explosive device had been placed on the bridge. Authorities shut down the Causeway while the Coast Guard, DPS troopers, and the Brownsville police bomb squad inspected the bridge. It wasn’t until a little after 4 early Tuesday morning that authorities reopened the Causeway.

The threat came one day before the 19th anniversary of the barge accident that caused a partial collapse of the Causeway. 8 people were killed following the early-morning accident when they drove into the unseen gap – their vehicles plunging 70 feet into the water.