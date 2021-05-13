Search For Missing Brownsville Woman Moving Into It’s 5th Year

It’s been four years since Kimberly Avila disappeared and there is still no sign of the missing Brownsville woman. The 32-year-old Avila vanished from an area of downtown Brownsville early the morning of May 13th 2017.

Brownsville police say they’re still investigating Avila’s disappearance as a missing persons case, and investigators maintain the search for the transgender woman remains a priority.

A $10,000 reward continues to be offered for information that leads to any arrests in the case. Anyone that has information is asked to call the the Brownsville CrimeStoppers line at 546-8477.