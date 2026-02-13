This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

The search for the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie in southern Arizona remains on.

The FBI released new details about the suspect seen in a video on the porch of Nancy Guthrie the day she was believed to be abducted. Police said they are searching for a male who may be five-nine to five-ten inches tall with an average build.

Meanwhile, investigators recovered several items that may be potential evidence including gloves that have been submitted for DNA testing. As all of this has played out, Savannah and her two siblings, have released multiple videos pleading for their mother’s return.