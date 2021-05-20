Search For Submerged Vehicle Ends With No Vehicle

The search has ended for a vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water near the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp during the heavy rains in Brownsville Wednesday.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said the search concluded a little after noon Thursday after no vehicle was found following a multi-agency effort that included using underwater sonar equipment. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza also said there have been no reports of missing persons.

Authorities had gotten a call Wednesday from someone who said a vehicle driving north on Highway 48 along the ship channel apparently hydroplaned and slid into the water at the boat ramp.