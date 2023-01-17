Search For Suspects In California ‘massacre’ Of 6 Continues

(AP) — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.

Few details were available Tuesday, including what gangs may have been involved and the results of a narcotics search warrant that sheriff’s deputies executed at the home last week.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. Goshen is a semirural community in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.