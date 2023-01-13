Search Is On For 4-Year-Old; Caretaker Accused Of Neglect

(AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a 4-year-old girl say they have arrested her caretaker on charges of child neglect. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the 31-year-old caretaker was booked into jail. The bureau says the arrest stems from the search for Athena Brownfield.

The girl was reported missing Tuesday from her home in Cyril. That’s about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone near the caretaker’s home and alerted Cyril police. Authorities determined Athena was missing. The search includes a helicopter, a trained ground team and a review of surveillance video from around the community.