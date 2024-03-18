Search Ongoing For Abandoned Dogs In Rural North Edinburg

A search is ongoing in a rural part of north Edinburg where someone was seen dumping an apparent family of dogs. There is surveillance video showing a man in a red SUV leaving a full-grown dog in a remote area and tossing several cardboard boxes containing puppies onto the ground.

Yaqui Animal Rescue says it is searching the area with the help of a drone. The group is also asking anyone who may have seen the red SUV at around 6 p.m. Sunday or who may have spotted the dogs to call them at 600-4212.