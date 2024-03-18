LOCAL

Search Ongoing For Abandoned Dogs In Rural North Edinburg

jsalinasBy 176 views
0

A search is ongoing in a rural part of north Edinburg where someone was seen dumping an apparent family of dogs. There is surveillance video showing a man in a red SUV leaving a full-grown dog in a remote area and tossing several cardboard boxes containing puppies onto the ground.

Yaqui Animal Rescue says it is searching the area with the help of a drone. The group is also asking anyone who may have seen the red SUV at around 6 p.m. Sunday or who may have spotted the dogs to call them at 600-4212.

Gas Prices Rising

Previous article

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler Alone 10 Days When She Went On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Murder

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL