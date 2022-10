There’s a search underway off of South Padre Island for a teenager who disappeared while swimming near Beach Access 5 Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard South Padre Island received a 911 relay about the missing teen a little after 4 p.m. Cameron County Park Rangers and the Island Fire Department are assisting in the search.

Boat crews, an airplane, and a helicopter have been deployed for the search. The name of the missing teen and his hometown have not been released.