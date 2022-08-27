Search Warrant Reveals New Details In Pro-Cyclist Murder Case

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

Court documents are revealing new details in the murder case of pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson.

Items found with main suspect Kaitlin Armstrong shed more light on how she was able to avoid authorities for over a month following Wilson’s death. Not only did she have a boarding pass and passport in her sister’s name, Armstrong was in possession of a receipt for plastic surgery under a pseudonym at a medical center in Costa Rica.

When she was arrested, authorities noticed that her appearance was altered and that she had bruising under her eyes. Other items found on her person included credit cards under several different names, currency from different countries, and an Apple iPhone and box.