Searchers In China Find Wing, Engine Parts After Plane Crash

Search and rescue workers pause along a trail near the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search area was expanded Thursday in a "blanket search" for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state media said (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Search and rescue workers pause along a trail near the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search area was expanded Thursday in a "blanket search" for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state media said (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

(AP) — Hundreds of people in rain gear and rubber boots are searching muddy, forested hills in southern China for the second flight recorder from a jetliner that crashed with 132 people aboard. No survivors have been found since the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 dived into a mountainous area Monday, but authorities say they still are looking. Officials said some human remains and engine parts were found, as well as items from the cockpit and some belonging to passengers. One of two black box recorders, believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, was found Wednesday. China Eastern, one of China’s four major airlines, said 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft have been grounded while possible safety hazards are investigated.