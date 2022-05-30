Season’s 1st Hurricane Aims Heavy Hit At Mexico Tourist Zone

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific coast of Mexico on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — The season’s first hurricane is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding. Hurricane Agatha formed on Sunday, and quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening. The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Early Monday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.