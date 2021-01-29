SEC Investigating Market For Potential Misconduct

The SEC is closely watching Wall Street for any possible misconduct. In a statement today, acting chair Allison Lee said the agency has been monitoring the extreme price volatility of certain securities’ trading prices the past several days. She says the commission is working to protect investors, and keep markets fair and efficient.

This comes after a large group of amateur retail investors drove up stocks in companies like GameStop and AMC. Lee also confirmed the SEC is also probing brokerages like Robinhood, for potentially keeping investors at a disadvantage by restricting trades.