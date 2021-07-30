TEXAS

SEC Welcomes Texas, Oklahoma After Boards Accept Invitations

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, The Red River Showdown logo is displayed on the field of the Cotton Bowl, prior to an NCAA college football game between the University of Texas and Oklahoma, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

(AP) – After the boards of regents for the universities of Texas and Oklahoma voted Friday to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference, the league announced the Big 12 rivals would start competing in the SEC in the fall of 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Texas President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte met by teleconference with UT system board and members quickly signed off. In Norman, Oklahoma, the board met in person and heard from University President Joe Harroz and AD Joe Castiglione before approving the move.

