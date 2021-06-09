Second Arrest Made In Cameron Park Homicide

A second man is under arrest in the apparent murder of a man in Cameron Park last month.

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies served an arrest warrant Monday and took a suspect named Rogelio Mendiola into custody. Authorities would only say Mendiola was arrested for his part in the death of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo.

The arrest comes about two weeks after the first suspect, Ruben Torres, was apprehended in a SWAT operation. The sheriff’s office has yet to release any details about the death of Castillo whose body was found May 21st in Cameron Park.