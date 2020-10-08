Second Debate With Biden Going Virtual Amid Trump’s COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19. The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami. Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami. Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.