Second Driver In Deadly Road Rage Crash Arrested On Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A second man has been charged in connection with a deadly 2-vehicle wreck in San Juan late last month believed to have been caused by road rage. 40-year-old Carlos Manuel Garcia was charged Thursday with intoxication manslaughter.

Garcia was arraigned on the charge from his hospital room as he recovers from critical injuries he suffered in the crash. Police last week arrested the first man, Roberto Sotullo, in connection with the crash.

Sotullo has told police he was being chased by Garcia on FM 495 before Garcia crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into an SUV near Raul Longoria Road. The wreck killed the driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez. Sotullo also acknowledged that he saw the collision but kept on driving and did not report it to police.