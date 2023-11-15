TEXAS

Second Mistrial For Accused Cop

An Austin police officer on trial for murdering a Black man is walking out of court a free man.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict and a judge declared a mistrial. The shooting death of Michael Ramos ignited protests at the Texas capitol state back in 2020. Police were responding to a call for drug use at an apartment complex.

Ramos was first shot with a bean-bag round as he tried to run. Officer Christopher Taylor then shot into his car, killing him. It’s the second time a mistrial has been declared in this case.

