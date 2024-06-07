Second Mosquito Pool Tests Positive For West Nile Virus

Austin Public Health officials say a second mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the second time in two weeks that a positive result was determined. The tested pool is in southeast Austin-Travis County.

Health officials urge people who are headed out of doors this summer to take caution against mosquitoes. The peak season is May through November. This recent test result came from the same mosquito trap as Travis County’s first positive pool, which was reported on May 28th.