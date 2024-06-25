Second Murder Suspect Gets Same Bond

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, one of the two men accused of killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, is led from the courtroom by deputies on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The second of two illegal immigrants charged with capital murder in the death of a 12-year-old girl in Houston remains behind bars.

A judge in a Houston courtroom Tuesday set bond at ten-million dollars for Johan Martínez-Rangel. His bond is the same as his alleged accomplice, Franklin Peña, who had his court appearance Monday.

Investigators say the two Venezuelan men lived in the same apartment complex as the victim Jocelyn Nungaray. She was strangled and her body was dumped in a creek last week. She will be laid to rest Thursday with a funeral and a celebration of life. The investigation is ongoing.