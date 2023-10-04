Second Murder Trial On Tap For Harlingen Man Just Convicted Of Roommate’s Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

His roommate wasn’t the only person Anthony Eliff was charged with killing. But now that he’s been convicted of that killing, Eliff is facing trial for the murder of his girlfriend.

The Harlingen man is also accused of shooting to death 32-year-old Elyn Loera of Corpus Christi in September 2019, about 5 months before he shot and killed his roommate, 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia. But Eliff wasn’t arrested for Loera’s murder until just last year, while he was in the Cameron County jail awaiting trial for the murder of Garcia.

Loera had initially been reported missing – until a body was found several months later, buried behind a home in San Benito. It took another two years for authorities to confirm the victim was Loera. No date has been set for Eliff to stand trial for her murder. He was just sentenced this week to 75 years in prison for Garcia’s murder.