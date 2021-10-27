NATIONAL

Second NCAA Gender Equity Report Shows Spending Disparities

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity, spending more on male athletes on average than female ones. That’s according to a second report by a law firm, which released its 153-page report Tuesday night. The report includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap among all sports tournaments, going beyond the first set of recommendations regarding men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Spending per Division I and national championship participants, excluding basketball, was about $1,700 less for women than men.

 

