Taylor officials say another mosquito trap has tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the second sample taken in Taylor this month that showed a positive result.

The Williamson County Cities and Health District informed the city of the test results, noting this latest sample came from a site near East Third Street on July 9th. The previous positive sample came on July 2nd near North Drive. Residents should take proper precautions against mosquitoes when outdoors this summer.