Second Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Former Pastor In McAllen Being Investigated

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A second person is accusing a now-retired McAllen priest of sexual misconduct with a minor. Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says his office was contacted April 4th by an individual who raised the accusation against former Monsignor Gustavo Barrera. Saenz says the claim is being investigated.

The second sexual misconduct allegation was leveled a day after the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville acknowledged the first. That allegation had been made in early March with the person claiming it happened 35 years ago. It led to a police report being filed and Barrera being removed from his duties as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows parish in McAllen. Barrera resigned and retired a week later. He has issued a statement through his attorney denying any wrongdoing.