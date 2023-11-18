Second Starship Launch Successful But Flight Ends After Both Booster And Spacecraft Explode

SpaceX is working to collect data after losing both the Super Heavy Booster and the spacecraft following what was a successful second launch of a Starship rocket from Boca Chica Beach this morning.

The 400-foot tall rocket blasted off shortly after 7 a.m. with all 33 engines firing, and several minutes later, the spacecraft separated from the Super Heavy Booster in a first-time-attempted hot-stage separation. But seconds later, the booster exploded in a massive fireball over the Gulf of Mexico.

The spacecraft kept flying with all six of its engines operating but several minutes later, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX triggered the flight termination system on the spacecraft and it exploded as well. It’s too early to know why although the spacecraft may have been veering off course. It was intended to have splashed down near Hawaii after making an almost full orbit around the earth.

The SpaceX team is also inspecting the launch pad on its Starbase facility which was destroyed during the first Starship test flight April 20th.

Today’s roaring launch of the giant rocket once again caused houses to shake on South Padre Island and in Port Isabel and Brownsville, and folks felt the ground rumble from as far west as Weslaco and as far north as Sarita.

(Photo credit: New York Times)