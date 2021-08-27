Second State-Run COVID Treatment Center Sets Up In The Valley

A second state-operated treatment center for COVID-19 patients is open in the Rio Grande Valley. The new Therapeutic Infusion Center has been set up on the campus of Edinburg-based DHR Health.

Like the one in Harlingen, it offers the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment to patients who’ve been referred by their physician.

The therapy works for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 by preventing the symptoms from worsening, and keeping them out of the hospital. The center can treat 20 patients at a time. It is being operated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in partnership with DHR Health and Hidalgo County.