Second Suspect Arraigned In Death Of Woman Found Partially Burned

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the killing of a woman whose partially burned body was found in a field in north Brownsville in February.

Mary Bodden was arraigned Wednesday on charges of abusing a corpse, evidence tampering, and failure to report a felony. Investigators say Bodden helped an acquaintance take the victim’s body from where she was killed to a field off of FM 511 where the body was set on fire.

29-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez was charged Monday with the murder. He’s accused of shooting 25-year-old Kassandra Roquemore back on February 20th. Police haven’t yet disclosed a motive for the killing.