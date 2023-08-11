Second Suspect Arrested, Charged In Edinburg-Area Nightclub Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A second suspect has been charged in the shootings of seven people at an Edinburg-area nightclub.

Not long after Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials said arrest warrants had been issued for two additional suspects, authorities arrested one of them – 18-year-old Jose Angel Favela. Favela was charged today with attempted capital murder of multiple persons, and joins the first man arrested, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez, behind bars.

Authorities have not yet turned up the third suspect, 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares. All are accused in the gun violence that wounded seven people at El Antro early last Sunday morning. Meanwhile, one of the two women who’d been critically wounded has gotten out of the hospital.