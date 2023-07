A second suspect is behind bars in connection with a shooting death in Fort Worth. Alexander Deaveon Thomas was arrested Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Jakavious Meeks in February.

Silvester Williams, who has been in a Denton County jail since April, is also facing a capital murder charge in Meeks’ death. Williams was arrested on April 3rd in Lewisville in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Denton.