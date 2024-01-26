Second Suspect In Brownsville Bank Robbery Arrested

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man police are calling the prime suspect in the robbery of a PNC bank in Brownsville about two weeks ago is under arrest.

Officers Friday made a traffic stop on Old Port Isabel Road and apprehended 39-year-old Ruben Yzaguirre. He’s being held on charges of aggravated robbery, arson, and engaging in organized crime.

Police say it was Yzaguirre who walked into the PNC branch on Boca Chica Boulevard the morning of January 11th and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities also continue to hold an apparent accomplice, 33-year-old Norberto Muniz, who was arrested two days after the robbery.