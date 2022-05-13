Second Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Charged

A second person has been charged following the apparent rape of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month.

47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is accused of serving drinks to the underage victim and is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The operator of the bar, 30-year-old Juan Martin Villareal, had been arrested earlier this week and charged with sexual assault as well as furnishing alcohol to a minor. McAllen police learned of the incident after being called to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance April 27th where the woman was being treated.