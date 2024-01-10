LOCALTRENDING

Second Suspect In Mission Woman’s Murder Pleads Not Guilty

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The second of two men indicted in the death of a Mission woman has also pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and evidence tampering.

33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado is accused of shooting 40-year-old Editza Gomez. Gomez had been missing for two weeks before her body was found by Mission police in early September – in the attic of Mercado’s Miller Avenue home.

Mercado’s plea Wednesday came a little more than a week after his alleged accomplice, 24-year-old Kristian Valenzuela, entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Investigators say Mercado and Gomez were a couple but haven’t disclosed the reason she was killed.

