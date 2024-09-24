Second-Time Child Porn Offender Sent Back To Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man is headed back to prison – for doing the same thing that put him there more than 20 years ago. 43-year-old Rene Javier Sarmienta had pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, and Tuesday was slapped with a 12-year prison sentence. Sarmienta was also ordered to pay $3,000 to each of 12 child victims.

Sarmienta was first convicted of possessing child porn in 2002 when he was 21. The latest investigation by both the FBI and McAllen police found that Sarmienta was buying child porn images online. He also violated the requirements of a previously convicted sex offender by failing to tell authorities that he had opened several social media accounts.