Second Valley School District To Participate In Rapid Coronavirus Testing Program

The Brownsville ISD will be the second school district in the Valley to take part in a pilot program that’ll provide rapid coronavirus tests to students, teachers, and all district employees.

Under the program, the Brownsville ISD will receive COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to be administered to any student or staff member who chooses to have one. Students, however, will have show a consent form from their parents. The program also provides personal protective equipment to those who administer the tests.

The goal is to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus on school campuses in hopes of getting more students back in the classroom for safe face-to-face instruction. The Harlingen ISD is the other Valley school district participating in the pilot program, which is run through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.