Secret Memo Links Citizenship Question To Apportionment

FILE - This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A U.S. Census Bureau director couldn't be fired without cause and new questions to the census form would have to be vetted by Congress under proposed legislation which attempts to prevent in the future the type of political interference into the nation's head count that took place during the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP)–Some Trump administration officials had initial doubts that it was legal to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census but pressed forward and attempted to add it. That’s according to an investigative report released Wednesday by a congressional oversight committee.

It had been speculated that the Trump administration wanted the citizenship question in order to exclude people in the country illegally from apportionment numbers.

The report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform offers a smoking gun of sorts: A secret memo from a top Commerce Department political appointee exploring apportionment as a possible reason for including the question.