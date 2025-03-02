Secretary Of State Rubio Says U.S. Committed To Ending War

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is insisting the U.S. is committed to ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio told ABC’s “This Week” he hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will see that and come to the negotiating table. He said a ceasefire deal will be difficult, but it’s the best path forward.

Rubio’s comments come days after President Trump and Zelensky had a tense exchange while meeting at the White House to discuss a deal that would have given the U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals in exchange for providing aid.