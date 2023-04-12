LOCAL

Security Guard Charged In Incident Outside State Office Building In Edinburg

jsalinasBy
Rufino Moreno; Photo courtesy Edinburg Police Dept.

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A security guard at a state office building in Edinburg has been charged in connection with a confrontation with another man that took place outside the building last week.  40-year-old Rufino Moreno was arraigned on a charge of discharging a firearm in a municipality.

Moreno had told Edinburg police that he had confronted a man he saw urinating in the parking lot of the Texas Health and Human Services building. But when the man drove off, Moreno claimed he aimed the vehicle at him. Moreno said he then fired a shot at one of the tires. Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

