A security guard who was shot while protecting a San Francisco TV crew during the robbery of an Oakland store died over the weekend. Former police officer Kevin Nishita was shot as a group of men tried to take the news crew’s camera last Wednesday.

KRON-TV’s vice president and general manager, Jim Rose, issued a statement on the tragedy. He expressed devastation over the loss and said their “deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues.”