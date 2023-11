A man who officials believe was a top assassin for El Chapo has been arrested in Mexico. Nestor Perez Salas was arrested by national security forces, and authorities are now looking to extradite him to the United States, where he’s been wanted for nearly three years.

Salas was also allegedly head of security for four of El Chapo’s sons. President Biden has praised the arrest as a result of bravery and cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico.