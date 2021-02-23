NATIONAL

Security Officials Cast Blame For Jan. 6 Failures At Capitol

By 92 views
0
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. Much is still unknown about the attack, and lawmakers are demanding answers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Former security officials set to testify publicly for the first time about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol are poised to cast blame on the Pentagon, the intelligence community and each other. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong Jan. 6, when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack. In prepared remarks before two Senate committees, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will describe a scene “like nothing” he had seen in his 30 years of policing.

UT Health RGV To Allow Illegal Immigrants To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Previous article

GOP Working To Block Biden’s Health Care Pick; Dems Unfazed

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL