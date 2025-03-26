Selena’s Killer Up For Possible Parole

This combination of photos shows Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit prison in Gatesville, Texas, left, and Tejano music star Selena posing in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 7, 1995. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, left, and Paul Howell,/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Selena’s killer becomes eligible for parole on Sunday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Yolanda Saldivar is undergoing the parole review process. It’ll be 30 years to the day next Monday that Saldivar shot and killed the Tejano legend at a Days Inn Hotel in Corpus Christi.

Saldivar was the president of Selena’s fan club, and the star had just found out she was embezzling from her. Saldivar is now 64, and is serving a life sentence for Selena’s murder. If she’s denied parole, her next review date will be one to five years from now.