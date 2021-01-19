Self-Described Militia Members Jailed On Riot Charges

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a rally in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a rally in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — Two self-described militia members from western Ohio have been arrested on federal charges that they participated in this month’s assault on the U.S. Capitol. Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both from Ohio were being held Tuesday at a county jail in Dayton.

Federal documents identify them as members of the Ohio State Regular Militia, dues-paying members of the Oath Keepers. The FBI complaints call the Oath Keepers a loosely organized militia group network that believes in a “shadowy conspiracy.”

Federal investigators used social media posts and news media interviews the suspects gave to help identify them. No information was available immediately on whether they had attorneys yet.