Self-driving 18-wheelers, with no driver in the cab, are set to start rolling through Texas. Experts say this is a big deal. Grayson Brulte, with the data analytics firm Road To Autonomy, says that trucking companies welcome the technology. But there are questions about safety.

Earlier this week, two women say their driverless taxi stopped in Austin on a busy stretch of road. They claim that they were trapped inside until the threatened to live-stream the incident on TikTok