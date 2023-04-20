NATIONAL

Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban Passes Washington State Legislature

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
Customers look at AR-15-style rifles on a mostly empty display wall at Rainier Arms Friday, April 14, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. as stock dwindles before potential legislation that would ban future sale of the weapons in the state. House Bill 1240 would ban the future sale, manufacture and import of assault-style semi-automatic weapons to Washington State and would go into immediate effect after being signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP) — A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles has cleared the Democratic-controlled Washington state Legislature. Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed for the ban and is expected to sign it into law. It’ll almost certainly be challenged in court.

The Legislature approved the bill on Wednesday. The measure would cover more than 50 types of guns, including AR- or AK-style rifles. It bans the future sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of these firearms.

The bill will go into effect immediately once it’s signed. Nine other states have passed similar laws. Republican lawmakers in Washington opposed the ban, contending it would not prevent mass shootings.

North Dakota Governor Signs Law Limiting Trans Health Care

Previous article

No Vote After Uvalde Parents Plead For Tougher Gun Laws

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL